Kang The Conqueror Set To Thrive With New Marvel Dates

You may have seen the recent news from Marvel Studios about them changing up the release dates for a couple of their upcoming films, and although this might be quite an inconvenience for a lot of you, for Kang the Conqueror, however, this is the perfect news to make his MCU return that little bit sooner.

The MCU has been crying out for a spectacular villain to fill the shoes of Thanos; his 10-year build-up led to a showdown of gargantuan proportion, and in the aftermath of it all, there have been questions about what villain would be taking the hot seat, or when their first appearance would be. Now, nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but Kang the Conqueror has emerged as the front runner due to his appearance in season 1 of Loki, and the news that he will also be causing chaos in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania next year.

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania was originally scheduled for July 28th, 2023, and Captain Marvel 2 was looking at a February 17th, 2023, release, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has switched the release dates. Feige can do what he wants, but this has got us wondering, why? Well, it could be the fact that Captain Marvel 2 needs more time in post-production, but it could mean that Scott Lang’s adventures in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania are crucial for the future of the MCU, and then the reintroducing of Kang himself.

Kang the Conqueror made an impressive debut in Loki where he was played by Jonathon Major, and those of you that watched the Disney+ series will know that there is a long way to go for Kang, and his importance to the MCU could very well be confirmed when he comes face to face with Ant-Man and The Wasp in the upcoming film. Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania was supposed to be the last film released in this new Phase 4 running order for this next wave of films, so with Feige bringing the film forward, it just puts more emphasis on the importance of Kang for this project. But let’s see what the long-term plan is first, all we can do is be patient and wait for the exciting list of films in Phase 4 to be released.

