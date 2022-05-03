Horizon Forbidden West DLC Area Potentially Discovered

Fans of the first Horizon title waited half a decade for Aloy’s adventure to continue, but the long and listless years of patience were well worth it. Horizon Forbidden West not only lived up to expectations; it surpassed them without difficulty. With more robots to fight, more insightful and powerful human interactions, and a massive world to photograph and explore, the title sits beside Elden Ring as a true Game of the Year contender.

Almost three months post-launch, fans of the game are craving more. DLC might be on the way, according to Reddit. Believing this wouldn’t be a huge leap–Horizon Zero Dawn saw the release of its expansion, The Frozen Wilds, nine months after it was first released for the PlayStation 4 in 2017.

Reddit user lost48 recently posted a brief clip showing an unreachable area in the northeastern of the game’s map. Many on the platform speculate that the blank area on the map will be filled in when DLC releases, much like The Frozen Wilds altered the original game’s map upon release.

Some comments also point out yellow handholds and ropes along the rock wall in the mysterious area. Guerrilla has yet to announce anything definitive, but it’s hard to believe that the game won’t be seeing some additions sometime later this year.

Prior to the game’s release in February, IGN’s Jonathon Dornbush published a shining review that many current players agree with wholeheartedly.

“Nearly every misgiving I had about Zero Dawn seems to have been thought through, and then some, while everything I loved has only been improved upon. Aloy’s new journey seems more robust and rewarding than I expected while retaining the wonder and awe that its predecessor delivered on,” he said.

Horizon Forbidden West was released on February 18, 2022, for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Given the incredible popularity of the Horizon Zero Dawn PC port, it’s likely that Forbidden West will also make the jump sometime in the future. Guerrilla has also announced that Horizon will be getting a third game in the future. A spin-off title for the PSVR 2 is also in development.

Source