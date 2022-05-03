Netflix Shows Of New The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Posters!

The Umbrella Academy 💥 The Sparrow Academy pic.twitter.com/1BzFjhtnss — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) May 2, 2022

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is coming to Netflix this June, and there are a LOT of expectations behind it for various reasons. Not the least of which is Elliot Page’s transition from Vanya Hargreeves to Viktor Hargreeves to match their own in real life transformation.

But, the biggest change is that of the Sparrow Academy. After the events of Season 2, the present is now one where the Umbrella Academy never formed and the Sparrow Academy were made instead. And with the new posters for Umbrella Academy Season 3, we see how different they are.

The “classic group” is still very much individuals, while the Sparrows are not unlike their predecessors in their original forms as they all have the same uniforms. We also once again see the mysterious cube floating above the Sparrows, a sign of things to come no doubt.

On that note, here the synopsis for Season 3 of the show:

“After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) – now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”

Source: Twitter