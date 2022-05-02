Apex Legends Season 13: New Details Revealed

Apex Legends fans are just over one week away from Season 13. Late last month, fans started speculating about changes coming to the game’s Storm Point map after some mysterious videos popped up on the game’s Twitter account. While those changes are certainly coming, Respawn has started revealing what else players can look forward to later this month.

The new season, “Saviors,” is adding a peculiar new locale within Storm Point–a giant sea monster carcass. Players will be able to play both inside and outside of the poor beast, while a new PvE minigame will also be introduced.

Jeff Shaw, a lead level designer, discussed the strange new location in an interview last week. “This thing is kind of like a big, stuffed, loot piñata,” he said. “And all the best loot is inside the belly of the beast.”

Shaw continued to discuss the future of Storm Point. “One of the bigger goals for the map update was bolstering the number of POIs from 17 to 18. This was part of our ongoing effort to make Storm Point more competitive as a map and we really wanted to do this additively without removing anything that was important.”

Season 13 will also see four IMC Armories added to Storm Point, each presenting a new way for squads to quickly grab decent loot.

Check out the full rundown on Storm Point changes at the official Apex Legends website.

Last week, a new trailer for the upcoming season revealed the game’s newest hero, Newcastle. A heavily-armored hero boasting robotic armor and a huge shield, Newcastle’s backstory was revealed in a video posted on April 28.

While the details for Season 13 are exciting, that wasn’t the only good news Respawn had to share today. Apex Legends Mobile will roll out globally this month and will be free-to-play. The game has been described as a “standalone Apex game that brings the experience and the world of the PC and console game to a new audience.”

Apex Legends is available to download on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. The game supports cross-play. Season 13 will drop on May 10.

Upon its release in 2019, the game surpassed 25 million players in its first week. By April 2021, Apex Legends had approximately 100 million players.

