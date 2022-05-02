Supernatural Spin-Off The Winchesters Wraps Up Filming

The 15-season show Supernatural ended back in 2020 after the filming of the final episode was delayed because of Covid-19. What many of us fans didn’t know was that Jensen Ackles would be taking over to some extent and now directing a prequel, The Winchesters, which takes place with Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles)’s parents, John and Mary Winchester.

As for updates on this prequel, they have officially wrapped up production on The Winchesters. The pilot for the Supernatural prequel has been in production for the past month in New Orleans. Both Danneel Ackles, Jensen’s wife and executive producer, and pilot director Glen Winter both shared photos from the set, showing the aesthetic of the early seasons of Supernatural which has us all hyped for more.

See the post from Instagram below…

A Bit More About The Winchesters

The Supernatural prequel The Winchesters is executive produced by husband and wife, Jensen and Danneel Ackles through their own production company Chaos Machine Productions, which has signed a multi-year contract with Warner Bros. The show is also being produced alongside Robbi Thompson, who previously wrote and produced for Supernatural. The prequel is set to tell the story we don’t know which is Mary Campbell and John Winchester’s lives before Sam and Dean. Mary and John are played by Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodget. The show is set to take place prior to the events of the original series, with several new characters being introduced to the existing canon. Many fans are anxious about the show not being canon to the original, but I think we can rest assured since Jensen Ackles, our beloved Dean Winchester is behind the wheel.

More actors that will star in the pilot are Donnelly, Rodger, Nida Khurshid, Jojo Fleites, Demetria Mckinney, and Bianca Kajlich. There’s currently no more information on if the series prequel has been ordered as a series yet. But we’ll be sure to share once we know.

