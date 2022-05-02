Final Hellraid Update For Dying Light On The Way

The game might be over five years old now, but Techland is still dedicated to providing support for Dying Light. In an update shared earlier today on the Dying Light Twitter page and YouTube channel, it’s been revealed that the game will be getting a final update for its Hellraid DLC. This will address quality of life improvements and a number of bugs in-game.

The final Hellraid update is coming, bringing a number of tweaks and improvements to your dungeon experience! 💀

The patch will also bring a number of bug fixes and quality of life improvements. Expect the full log in a couple of days!



According to the video clip, the new Hellraid update will be a free one and will feature a number of improvements and tweaks to the dark-fantasy dungeon experience in Dying Light. The armoury has been reworked to include all Hellraid weapons and items and an ‘inspect weapon’ option has also been added. In addition, a new ‘Deathbringer’ shotgun is also featured in the trailer, which means it looks like players can combine their knights and castles-based dungeon exploration with a more modern style of weaponry.

In a post on the game’s official website, it’s also been revealed that players can pick up new Crystal consumables in the game’s Raid mode. They’ll also be able to purchase wands and the Shock Bearer in the Hellraid Shop and carry them back to Harran. There will also be thirteen new Hellraid weapon blueprints which can be crafted.

The video also promises bug fixes, economy changes, other general changes and balancing tweaks in the new Hellraid update, which is said to be coming soon, although no specific release date has been given yet. Check it out in full here.

In response to the update, some Twitter users have asked questions about fixes to the base game, to which Techland have given a pretty cryptic reply.

We have more things prepared than a hellraid update- that's all i can say for now 👀 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) May 2, 2022

What exactly this means for the original Dying Light base game remains to be seen. However, many users have praised Techland for continuing to provide support for the original game whilst continuing to support the ongoing service for Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

The full update log on this is expected to come out in the next couple of days, so it seems that we’ll know more about the full changes and tweaks to expect in Dying Light: Hellraid very soon.

Dying Light: Hellraid is available now on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

