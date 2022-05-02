The Quarry to Feature a “Death Rewind” Mechanic

The Quarry, a spiritual successor to the Supermassive Games hit horror title Until Dawn, will release next month. Fans of the studio’s titles already know that getting attached to a character is a bad idea, but the game’s director Will Byles is giving players a chance to undo their mistakes this time around. (Maybe this will make finding all 186 endings a little less arduous).

In an interview with SegmentNext, Byles chats about a new mechanic that will be added to the game once a player beats it once. For those who are more impatient, buying the Deluxe Edition of The Quarry will allow you to use this fancy new mechanic right away.

“Death Rewind is a retry mechanic. You’re essentially granted three “lives” that enable you to avoid a character death at the cost of using one of the lives,” Byles explains. “You’ll be taken back to the moment you made a critical choice that results in the character’s death so that you can make a different choice.”

According to the director, the game will take around 10 hours to get through for the average player. “The game is also designed to be highly replayable, as we think many will want to go down alternate paths and make different choices,” he said.

“If you’re looking to experience every permutation of the story for The Quarry, you will find yourself playing for a very long time!”

In a recent interview with IGN, Byles also discussed the insane amount of endings featured in the horror title, calling it a “mathematical nightmare.” While bigger choices will impact the story in larger ways, The Quarry will ask players to make dozens of smaller choices that will also impact the game in numerous ways. Basically, everything you do matters.

The Quarry will release for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on June 10, 2022.

