Final Fantasy XIV Producer: Endwalker is a “New Beginning”

There's passion, and then there's whatever Yoshi-P has going on.

Naoki Yoshida has been making the interview rounds. Following the release of the Endwalker expansion late last year, fans are eager to hear more about the future of Final Fantasy XIV, and the producer himself is happy to oblige. Last week, the man himself sat down with PlayStation to chat more about what 7.0 will bring to the MMO. Now, in a new interview with The Verge, Yoshida–called Yoshi-P by the game’s fans–is talking about how the pieces came together in the last expansion, and how the end is really just a new beginning.

While Endwalker seemed to neatly conclude the lengthy story that started with A Realm Reborn, many players are worried about future baddies in the online game. After the Warrior of Light traveled to the ends of the universe to fight the most ridiculous boss to date, what could possibly come next? After facing such impossible odds, how can the creative team craft an even more terrifying villain?

“The world is always full of mysteries. And, even in real-world affairs, some unbelievably sorrowful incidents do happen. They may not necessarily be from some overwhelming threat; they could be horrors born from personal ideology, or tragedies caused by a concentration of power, or things that arise as a result of beliefs based on religion or education,” Yoshida said.

According to the interview, the producer did ad-lib certain parts of the game’s intricate story. “We were careful to leave room for adjustments to some degree when scattering parts and foreshadowing, which may have contributed to everything seeming to have been planned from the beginning,” he said.

As for the future, Yoshida is still daydreaming about what is to come.

“Things are the most fun when I’m fantasizing and imagining what sort of things I can make, and the process of shaping those thoughts into reality is when it’s very painful,” he said. “So please give me a little more time to enjoy my fantasy.”

For those familiar with Endwalker, the character Emet Selch’s comment towards the end of the expansion is the best hint about what’s to come. The character addresses the player character, asking them if they really think they’ve seen all of what the world of Eorzea has to offer. It’s implied that we haven’t even scratched the surface.

Last week, news broke that development on the next mainline game in the franchise, Final Fantasy XVI, is nearing completion. Yoshida is also acting as the producer of the long-awaited PlayStation 5 title.

Final Fantasy XIV is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Source