New Souls-Like ‘Thymesia’ Gets August 9th Release Date

The popularity of games like Elden Ring is reigniting the gaming community’s love for souls-like games, so the latest news out on upcoming souls-like Thymesia is sure to get players excited today. The dark action RPG has been given a release date of August 9th, alongside a new gameplay trailer that showcases some of the dark and brutal combat players can expect to see in-game.

Thymesia, from developers OverBorder Studio and published by Team17, is set in a macabre, plague-filled world that players must navigate as protagonist Corvus. Having lost his memory, Corvus is on a mission to discover what happened to cause the world around him to fall into nightmare, whilst fighting off the hideous monsters he’ll meet along the way. Oh, and players can “wield the power of disease”, which sounds pretty intriguing, if also a bit gross. The footage and premise give off a kind of Dishonored 2 meets Elden Ring vibe, and frankly, it looks great.

Check out the release date announcement trailer right here for a look at some of what’s to come in Thymesia when it launches in the summer.

While Thymesia will be released on PC via Steam and GOG, it will also be fully released for PlayStation and Xbox, but only on the current-gen versions (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X). This may come as a disappointment to console players on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but there’s good news if they can get to a PC.

As mentioned, if you can’t wait to get your hands on this rich-looking ARPG, Thymesia currently has a limited-time demo available. However, you’ll need to act quickly. Players can download the epic-looking game on Steam from today (May 2nd) and test it out until May 9th. This is as part of the Going Rogue Steam Festival which will be a limited-time event.

Test your skills next week in the Thymesia demo!



Play this soulsborne action-RPG in the Going Rogue Steam Festival.



📅 May 2nd – 9th.



🎮 Get ready: https://t.co/ZgenvFrUgO pic.twitter.com/YV85EmbqLf — Thymesia Game (@OverBorderGames) April 29, 2022

Thymesia will launch in full on August 9th, on PC via Steam and GOG, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

