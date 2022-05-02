Sales Of Deus Ex: Human Revolution And Mankind Divided Hit 12 Million

Following today’s news of the Embracer Group’s plans to acquire Square Enix’s western development studios Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix Montreal and Eidos Montreal, each head has been sharing some insight on the current state of sales and progress at their respective studio.

In a live stream shared earlier today by the Embracer Group, some of the franchises that are being bought by the company have been explored in detail by their developers. Further to the news that lifetime sales of the Tomb Raider games have globally hit 88 million, focus shifted to fellow studio Eidos Montreal, and one of their flagship franchises Deus Ex.

It was revealed by Eidos Montreal’s studio head David Anfossi that the lifetime sales of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Deus Ex: Human Revolution have now reached 12 million units. Anfossi went on to explain the reasons behind the particular success of these games, which were created after the release of the original Deus Ex and Deus Ex: Invisible War. “With these two titles,” he explained, “we have been able to revive, modernise this franchise and create a strong community.”

The Deus EX DNA is all about choices and consequences, integrated in every aspect of the experience as you choose your gameplay style. Offering an exceptional replayability for the single-player experience. But the Deus Ex experience is also synonymous with immersion…the Deus Ex games can generate a strong emotional connection beyond what action RPGs usually accomplish. It is for all these reasons that this IP is considered as genre-defining. David Anfossi, Studio Head, Eidos Montreal

In their official statement today, Embracer Group shared their thoughts on developments at Eidos Montreal, explaining that there may be more to come for fans of the studio’s existing game franchises.

Prior AAA releases include Thief 4, Deus Ex Human Revolution, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The studio is working on a host of AAA projects including both new releases from beloved franchises and original IP. Embracer Group

Whether or not this means there’ll be another Deus Ex game in the pipeline in future, we’ll have to wait and see. However, with news of such impressive sales figures for just two of the franchise’s titles, it’d be a bad idea to rule the idea out completely. You can watch the live stream from the Embracer Group right here to get more insight into each studio’s update and more news on the planned acquisition from Square Enix.

