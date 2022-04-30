With Dead Island 2 hopefully releasing next year, after many long-awaited years, fans are speculating what to expect from the zombie-infested open-world game. Deep Silver are still standing by the fact they’re still working on the title, but other than that we don’t know much.

Where Will Dead Island 2 Take Place?

The original Dead Island game took place on the island of Banoi, off the coast of Papua New Guinea. A beautiful tropical island of paradise, minus the zombies. Although nothing official has been announced, there has been a lot of rumours and speculation regarding where Dead Island 2 is going to be set.

From looking at the games trailer that was shown at E3 2014, it’s likely that Dead Island 2 will take place in an open-world Los Angeles as well as San Fransisco and an unknown third location within California.

During the trailer we see a beachfront promenade littered with palm trees, and it we also see a billboard titled ‘California Gym Exporium’ that more or less confirms the locations previously mentioned.

This location could provide a bigger and more varied environment unlike that of the island of Banoi, where most areas look pretty similar. Having a game setting in LA could allow for many different sights and settings and we are super excited to see what comes next from the game.