Legends of Tomorrow Has Been Canceled

It appears that the Arrowverse is finally starting to fall apart. There have been rumors for months now that the CW might be going up for sale, and if that was the case, then several shows both DC Comics and non were going to be under fire. Earlier today, Batwoman was canceled after three seasons, and now Legends of Tomorrow has followed suit after 7 seasons.

“Well, folks. It’s been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8 of Legends of Tomorrow,” showrunner Keto Shimizu wrote. “We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could. Thank you to our fans; your love and passion for our strange band of misfits has made every break, every script, every daily, every cut, and every mix worth all the hard work. We see you, we love you, and you’ll always have a place on the Waverider.”

The series was made after The Flash and Arrow had expanded their rosters, and allowed for the “B-Listers” to get their time to shine. And while Season 1 was a bit rocky, most agree that seasons 2-5 were some of the best around. Including having solo episodes that outshined much of the other Arrowverse series at times.

The true sadness though is that Season 7 ended on a pretty significant cliffhanger. The Legends were arrested (again) for “time crimes” and a new member of their team had arrived in the form…of Booster Gold.

So sadly, that and many other storylines will now be unlikely to be fulfilled. That is, unless HBO Max is able to renew it for a “final season” run. Which might be more possible than you think depending on the fan love. So if you’re an LOT fan, don’t give up yet…it might not be over.

