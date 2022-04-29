Batwoman Has Been Canceled At The CW

Just got the sad news that #Batwoman will not be seeing an S4. I am bummed, but full of gratitude. What an honor to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you. ❤️ — Caroline Dries (@carolinedries) April 29, 2022

The Arrowverse was once one of the most important things going on in any comics universe. But as in all things, many wondered how long it would last. And recent things, including the WB merger with Discovery, and the rumors of the CW selling off all its programming as a whole, led many fans to believe that some of their shows were on the chopping block. And now, we know the first to fall via Batwoman. As on Twitter, the showrunner, Caroline Dries, confirmed it.

While this may be a surprise to some, it’s honestly not too much of a surprise to others. Not the least of which are those who haven’t been certain about this franchise since the big divergence that came via Season 2. If you don’t recall, the original star of the show, Ruby Rose, played Kate Kane, the modern day original Batwoman. But, after issues came up (Rose herself claims she was abused by the team behind the scenes after a massive injury happened to her), she was replaced by Javicia Leslie, who was to play the completely original character of Ryan Wilder, who would also be the first ever black Batwoman.

This caused a lot of friction between fans, as they just wanted Kate Kane replaced, not completely discarded. And then, in Season 2, many key Season 1 characters and storylines were replaced, ignored, and disregarded to setup a new status quo via Ryan Wilder. Which eventually led to Season 3 where ever more of that went on in some good ways…and some bad ones.

There are also the ratings, which haven’t been the best, and as such, despite a cliffhanger teasing season 4, things aren’t going to continue.

Many now wonder if other shows like Legends of Tomorrow and Stargirl may be next on the block.

Source: Twitter