The Marvels and Ant-Man Film Swap Places In 2023

At this point in time, it’s almost “par for the course” for superhero movies to be pushed up, moved back, or something in between. We just had it a few days ago with Shazam, and now, we’re getting it with The Marvels, aka the Captain Marvel sequel. It was supposed to release on February 17, 2023 and has now moved back to July 28, 2023. But wait, there’s a twist here. Because that July release date was once inhabited by Ant-Man: Quantummania, which is now going to release on February 12, 2023. So as you can see, a swap has taken place.

As for why, that’s not been made clear. It could be that the Ant-Man film is farther along than the Marvels film, or it could be another reason entirely.

This will be a slight blow to those who really wanted The Marvels to come out sooner, as two of the Marvel-ous characters that will headline the movie, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan, are both going to be active in the MCU by the time this summer ends. As Ms. Marvel will debut on Disney+ soon enough, and Monica had a key role in WandaVision before teasing her role in The Marvels.

As for Ant-Man Quantummania, that film is going to be important as Kang The Conqueror (who was “birthed” in the Disney+ series Loki) will be showing up in full there, and is meant to be a major threat in Phase 4 of the MCU.

Hopefully, these will be the final placements of these films, as fans are honestly very tired of having to remember where all the movies and shows are in terms of release dates. And just as hopefully, both the movies will make the most of their new slots and be the best movies they can be.

