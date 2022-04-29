Andrew Garfield Talks Lying About Spider-Man No Way Home

Arguably the worst kept secret about Spider-Man No Way Home was that of how the Multiverse was coming in, and that would likely lead to a live-action Spider-Verse moment with the three Peter Parkers of Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and of course, Andrew Garfield. We mention him last because he was the one who was the most vocal about NOT being in the movie, and almost getting angry with reporters and fans because they kept pestering him about it when “he made it clear that it wasn’t happening”.

Except, it was, and everyone knew better. But naturally, that was just part of the “ruse” that Marvel Studios was trying to pull off. Something that the Spider-Man actor fully admitted, and admitted to having fun with:

“The company makes you do it,” Garfield said. “But also it’s kind of fun to do, too. You’re planning a surprise party for people and they’re, like, tell us the surprise is happening and you’re, like, there’s no surprise party happening.”

But there is a party happening, Garfield! And you know it!!!! *ahem*

Regardless of the lies, and the act he had to play, Andrew Garfield was very much welcomed back to the Spider-Man universe and was not just a highlight of the film, fans have actually been begging the powers that be to bring him back into the Spidey-garb in order to let him finish out the trilogy that he never got to complete due to cancelations on the part of Sony (due to his films…not being the best).

Garfield has repeatedly noted that he is up for this so long as the script and people are right. They even used No Way Home to tell a story of what happened to him after the events of his second film.

The future is full of possibilities, hopefully ones that Garfield won’t have to lie about…hopefully.

Source: The View