Scarlet Witch Highlighted In New Doctor Strange Teaser

From almost the announcement of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, there were reports about how involved Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, would be. And then, when WandaVision came to life via Disney+, it was further enforced that she was going to be a catalyst at least in part for all that was happening (as she had access to the Multiverse via the Darkhold). Then, when various teasers and trailer came out, this was enforced even more. But now, we get more of a…Vision…of what it all means for Wanda.

In a new featurette, the cast and crew talk about Multiverse of Madness and what Wanda’s role in it is. Sam Raimi confirms that while Doctor Strange will meet various versions of himself, so will Wanda. Including one version where her children from WandaVision are with her and they are very happy. No doubt leaving many to wonder if this will cause her to “break bad” as many are predicting.

Raimi also highlighted that seeing the “various versions” of the characters will help them see the qualities that they need to have versus the ones they feel they must have. Another potential tell of what might happen with Wanda as she tries to persevere from the grief that is no doubt continuing to ensnare her.

Another thing that Raimi noted is that he’s trying to honor the WandaVision series and its fans and take them on this “next level journey”, enforcing in its own way how that series helped lead to this movie.

There are still a lot of questions about what will, and won’t, be in this movie, but at the very least, we’re going to see both Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch get pushed to their limits within the Multiverse. But whether they are able to survive that…is something we’ll have to wait and see on.

