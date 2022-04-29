New Valheim Update Unearths Mistlands Ruins

Valheim developer Iron Gate has shared some new information about the game’s upcoming Mistlands update over on its Steam page. In a brief update shared earlier today, Iron Gate has showcased some of the new content it’s currently working on as part of the new Mistlands biome.

The developer has given players a first look at some screenshots that show off the ancient ruins that can be found in the Mistlands, explaining that “just like the other areas of Valheim, the Mistlands were once a place where civilisations of old built homes and strongholds alike.” The screenshots show off some well-designed structures that are still in the process of being finalised. Iron Gate also explained that the ruins are still in need of some fine-tuning, such as weathering and turned into more ruin-like structures to depict the passing of time. However, they say they’re really happy with how the structures are fitting into the new environment.

Mistlands is an area in Valheim that’s still very much a work in progress, and therefore there are no creatures or animals spawning there just yet. However, it’s looking like the Valheim dev team is hard at work on adapting this in time for the update to go live. Alongside the reveal of the ancient ruins, the team at Iron Gate has also showcased one of the first creatures planned to inhabit the new biome; the Mistlands Hare. This will be one of many creatures introduced into Mistlands, but to give players and fans a feel for the creation process, the team shared a video of how the Mistlands Hare has been modelled for the update. You can check it out right here.

While there’s no date yet for the release of the Mistlands update, it’s good to see that Iron Gate are keeping players in the loop on their development process. This latest news comes off the back of the announcement of the game selling over 10 million copies, which is an amazing achievement.

Valheim is available to play right now on PC via Steam.

Source