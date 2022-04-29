Diablo II: Resurrected Gets First Competitive Ladder Season

The first-ever competitive ranked ladder season for Diablo II: Resurrected has gone live and along with it comes a host of changes for the game. Chief amongst these are balancing changes that impact each of the in-game classes, which have been adjusted for the first time in over ten years.

The game’s new competitive ladder encourages players to test their battle skills in its inaugural ranked season. The season will introduce a range of different competitive game modes which each have their own competitive leaderboards. In addition to this, players can dive into the new system with a new ladder-specific character, who will also gain XP through competitive play. Leaderboard rankings will reset at the end of the current season, after which time characters will be put into non-ladder mode. This means that loot and ladder-specific items can be stored for further ladder seasons in future.

Classes have also been rebalanced in Diablo II: Resurrected, meaning that for the first time in more than a decade, a number of new skills can be built for each class, as well as a number of gameplay changes for classes being introduced.

There will also be a variety of brand new content in Patch 2.4, including new Horadric Cube Recipes and new Rune Words. Mercenaries hired will now match the level of the player, and other notable changes to Set Item Bonuses and Level Areas will be in place, to name a few. Of course, the patch also addresses a number of bugs that had been affecting accessibility, gameplay, controls, performance and each specific character class.

For a full breakdown of the new content and class changes that have come to Diablo II: Resurrected, you can check out the Patch Notes for 2.4 over at the Diablo II website.

Diablo II: Resurrected is available now on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One and PC.

