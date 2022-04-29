Oscar Isaac Recruited Ethan Hawke To Moon Knight…Through Tequila

People have been curious about Moon Knight since basically the get-go. Not the least of which is because this is a character that doesn’t have the “biggest fanbase” or position within the Marvel Comics universe, yet no one can deny that it’s a unique character. Oscar Isaac has done very well in the role in the eyes of both fans and critics and that says nothing of the supporting cast. Such as with Ethan Hawke, who plays Arthur Harrow, a mix of various characters from the comics.

Now, it’s already been noted how one of the Moon Knight characters was brought into the show via unique circumstances. But in an interview, Oscar Isaac recalls how it was Tequila that brought in Ethan Hawke.

“And then, that day, I went to a coffee shop, and there was Ethan with his daughter, getting coffee. And I approached him, and we talked for a little bit,” Isaac began. “He didn’t know who I was at all. His daughter had to tell him… And then we were like, ‘Well, let’s get together and have a drink or something.’ So a couple days later, we went to Brooklyn Inn and had many tequilas, and I convinced him to be the bad guy in Moon Knight.”

Don’t you love it when a plan comes together? And it also should be noted that Hawke told a similar story earlier in the year…but left out the part about Tequila. Perhaps he was a bit embarrassed about that part? Guess we’ll never know.

The point is, they’ve worked together well on the series, and fans are incredibly eager to watch the final episode of the season next week. Mainly because there are a LOT of questions that need to be answered, and no one is really sure how it’s going to end.

