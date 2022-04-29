Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Had “Up In The Air” Ending?

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is, at the time of this writing, a mere week away from release, and fans are truly pumped for what might be the grandest Marvel movie in terms of scale and scope. But as fans also know, this was not the simplest film to make by any stretch of the imagination. Due to COVID and multiple delays across multiple years, things were “up in the air” according to star Benedict Cumberbatch. And that included the films’ very ending which was “refined” over time.

Thankfully, the man who is “Strange” noted that they did work it out and it ties everything together:

“There’s a lot to examine, explain, and kind of absorb,” he teased. “But there is a sort of propulsion by the end, which is kind of great like the last third. Which was very much up in the air when we started shooting in typical Marvel fashion. It really comes together spectacularly.”

He went on:

“It’s an awful lot in one film, and I think it has to have that pace from the beginning,” Cumberbatch explained. “What little I’ve seen of it, I worry when there’s stuff that we’re sitting down and talking about because I think we should be doing stuff now. But, then I’m in the film and I know it backwards. So, I’m just the worst judge of it. So, I think there are definitely moment where you as an audience can catch your breath and you need to.”

The phrase “awful lot in one film” is something that certain fans are worried about. Because the film is basically 2 hours long, and there’s a lot that is said to be in the film from characters and locales and plot twists perspective. So will it all work out in the end? We’ll find out next Friday

Source: Joe.Ie