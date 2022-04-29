Games With Gold Titles For May Revealed By Xbox

May’s list of Games with Gold has been announced by Microsoft and there are some interesting picks on the list for next month. The Games with Gold May lineup is available to Xbox Live Gold members as well as subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, for a limited time, for free. The games listed for May are as follows.

Yoku’s Island Express (usually $19.99/£15.99)

This game will be available for the entire month of May (1st-31st) and sees players exploring a colourful open-world island setting as Yoku. Parcel delivery meets pinball and questing in this exciting and quirky adventure.

The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk (usually $19.99/£16.74)

On offer as a free download from May 16th to June 15th, The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk is described as a “charming adventure game filled with brainteasers, humour, beautiful music, and lots of heart.” Also, you get to play as a monk, a rebel and a flightless pigeon. Sounds fun, to be honest.

Viva Piñata Party Animals (usually $9.99/£8.99)

Available from May 16th – 31st is this multiplayer minigame bonanza for the whole family to enjoy. There are races, minigames and vibrant party animal fun that the kids will be bound to enjoy in this Xbox 360 classic.

Hydro Thunder Hurricane (usually $9.99/£8.39)

Another Xbox 360 title offered through backwards compatibility, Hydro Thunder Hurricane is a classic racing game that takes place on a range of water-based tracks. This game is available from May 1st-15th.

Xbox Live Golds and Xbox Game Pass Ultimates can still take advantage of a couple of titles from April’s Games with Gold list. MX vs ATV Alive and Another Sight are still up for grabs as a free download, but only until the end of the month. Additionally, colourful puzzle adventure Hue is also available until May 15th.

