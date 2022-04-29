Next Update For Genshin Impact Hits A Delay

The new update for Genshin Impact has hit a bit of a roadblock and will be delayed, it has been announced. In a tweet shared earlier on the official Genshin Impact Twitter account, the developers cite “project progress” as the main reason for the hold up on update 2.7.

Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.

For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/FiiGQyJO1G — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) April 29, 2022

Originally planned for release in a couple of weeks on May 10th, the update will now be postponed until an as-yet-unannounced date. Speculation on the reasons behind the delay mainly comes down to the issues currently being faced in Shanghai, where Genshin Impact’s developer Hoyoverse is based. The city has been experiencing further waves of Covid-19 and as a result, Shanghai has been put back into lockdown again since the beginning of this month as they try to get things back under control.

The developers have followed up on their initial tweet by reassuring players that they’re doing their best at the current time.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for your support and understanding along this journey. — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) April 29, 2022

Online reaction to today’s news has been understandably sympathetic, given the wider issues that the studio is probably facing in trying to work remotely while trying to roll out the next update. It’s obviously a very difficult situation in Shanghai at the moment so it’s really positive to see the wider Genshin Impact community responding in such an understanding way. Hopefully, update 2.7 will arrive sooner rather than later, but obviously, the priority for those working at Hoyoverse is the health and safety of everyone on the team.

For now, players can continue to play through the current 2.6 patch, titled “Zephyr of the Violet Garden”, which brought the leader of the Kamisato clan, Kamisato Ayato, into Genshin Impact along with a brand new region and a new Archon Quest.

Genshin Impact is out now and is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices.

