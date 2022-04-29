Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Gets Its Own Custom Xbox And Controllers

If you’re an Xbox gamer and a Marvel fan who just so happens to be looking forward to the upcoming Doctor Strange movie, there’s some cool news just in from Microsoft. To celebrate the release of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Xbox has partnered up with Marvel Studios to create a unique custom Xbox and matching wireless controllers.

Up for grabs as part of a new giveaway competition is a custom-designed Xbox Series S console and four different Xbox wireless controllers. All are inspired by the Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness movie, with the console itself featuring Gargantos, the giant, green, one-eyed octopus from another dimension who also happens to be one of the film’s most dangerous villains.

The four controllers that can be won are each inspired in design by the film’s main characters. These will be Doctor Strange (obviously), The Scarlet Witch, Wong and America Chavez. In the news post shared by Xbox earlier, Microsoft has said that each controller “will feature distinctive and recognizable components and textures from the characters’ costumes,” which sounds incredibly cool, and from what can be seen on the preview image, looks awesome too.

If you’d like to be in with a chance of winning the Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness custom Xbox and controllers, all you need to do is get onto Twitter and retweet the following official Xbox sweepstakes tweet.

Enter the Multiverse with Xbox and Marvel Studios in the "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" custom console and controller sweepstakes. Learn more: https://t.co/G3vtfbtdIc — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) April 29, 2022

Be sure to check out all of the terms and conditions of the giveaway in full over at the Xbox website.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is due to be released on May 6th and is set to follow Marvel’s sorcerer supreme on an epic journey through the Multiverse. It’s fair to say that the hype for this reality-bending new adventure is starting to reach fever pitch in the run-up to the film’s release, and it’s good to see Microsoft getting in on the action with this new console and controllers giveaway.

