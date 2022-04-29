Skull & Bones Leaked Footage Appears Online

With development for the title beginning in 2013, it’s safe to say that Skull & Bones is a little more than fashionably late. Over the years, the game has morphed from an expansion for Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag to an independent title. Development on the project has been a mess, but a leaked technical test build has finally given prospective players an idea of what to expect when the game releases–someday.

The Ubisoft Singapore title will be set in a location inspired by the Indian Ocean. In a world where piracy runs rampant, players will start at the bottom of the totem pole and will be tasked with becoming the most terrifying and infamous pirate to sail the high seas. Starting off in a small trading vessel, as the game progresses and a player’s Infamy level increases, it will become possible to craft larger ships. Certain ships will have certain playstyles, likely to keep the game from getting stale.

According to the leaked video, players will be able to increase their Infamy level by taking on contracts. These can be completed either alone or with up to three players. Exploration will also increase Infamy as players find treasure chests and participate in events around the game world.

During Ubisoft’s last earnings call, CFO Frédérick Duguet commented on the game’s current direction. “It’s a very promising new IP focusing on multiplayer first, so very consistent with our strategy to bring multiplayer competition and co-op first in a big open world, with a great, attractive fantasy. That’s, of course, a longer development time that we’ve had on that game, but we’re very happy with the artistic direction and the progress of the game so far,” he said.

In February, Ubisoft clarified that the game would be released during the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2023. They also stated that Skull & Bones has a large focus on multiplayer content.

Skull & Bones remains without a concrete release date.

