The cast of Outer Banks Wants Spider-Man’s Tom Holland To Join Cast

After the show, Outer Banks recently got renewed for its third season in December, the media has blown up and fans are excited. Tom Holland has been quite the talk of the time recently with just being in the new MCU movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home and then being in the famous video game adaptation Uncharted. Now you might be asking yourself, “what does this have to do with Outer Banks?” Let me explain…

Our beloved JJ Maybank from Outer Banks was actually in Uncharted…for only a couple of seconds. So Rudy Pankow got to met and become friends with Tom Holland on set for that movie. Just think about it…Tom Holland as a Pogue. I think many of us would love to see that. See below a post of Rudy in Uncharted.

Rudy Pankow Talks About The Set Of Uncharted

Outer Banks actor Jonathan Daviss also revealed he and his co-stars love the idea of Tom Holland appearing as a guest on the show. And now the show does have a slight connection to Spider-Man since Rudy’s appearance in Uncharted with Tom if you will…

Pankow appears at the beginning of Uncharted as Nathan’s brother, standing with a childhood version of Nathan played by Tiernan Jones. During a panel at the Sun Valley Film Festival, the 23-year-old actor compared what it is like to work on both treasure hunting shows-Outer Banks and Uncharted.

“Every set has a different energy, and adapting to that is also part of our job,” Rudy told The Hollywood Reporter. “The Uncharted set was high-energy again, but there’s all these other little nuances that are different-different eyes, different ways to think about how to shoot something, and it’s all just something I have to get used to on each set.”

How Likely is it For Tom Holland To Appear on Outer Banks?

The whole rumor and conversation of Tom Holland showing up in Outer Banks started right after Pankow had said something about his work on Uncharted, and that the cast members would love to see it happen.

Then, Jonathan Daviss, who we mentioned earlier that plays Pope in Outer Banks said, “if it was up to us, Tom would be in our season finale.”

Can you just imagine that? One of the epic, shocking, mysterious ends that we all have come familiar with in the Outer Banks show but with Tom Holland appearing? That’ll make many fans scream with enjoyment.

As of right now, there is no official news about Tom Holland showing up in Outer Banks except that the actors wish for him to join them.

