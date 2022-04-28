New Doctor Strange Teaser Confirms Multiple Cameos

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is just about a week away from release, and fans are needless to say excited for the film and the MANY cameos that they are teasing across the Multiverse. And that is precisely the reason that we’re talking to you right now. Because a new teaser has arrived and it confirms a great many things, and they’re going to freak out many fans depending on where your Marvel loyalties lie. Let’s dive in, shall we?

There are three many cameos that were revealed in this trailer. The first is the mysterious “energy figure” that was fighting Scarlet Witch at one point in a previous trailer. That has now been confirmed to be the Captain Marvel version of Monica Rambeau. A character who debuted in WandaVision and will return in “The Marvels” next year. Given that she’s going after Wanda, it’s possible that this version has a slightly…different history with the Scarlet Witch.

Sticking with Wanda, a more shocking reveal was that of her having a 1-on-1 fight with none other…than Captain Carter! Yes, Peggy is back in live-action, and apparently she’s got a bone to pick with Scarlet…and has a jetpack! She was teased in the first main poster for the Doctor Strange sequel, but no one knew if it was just a reference to What If…? or something grander.

And finally, we have another Illuminati confirmation as not only does Professor Charles Xavier get to speak about “finding out what Doctor Strange you are…” but…we see him in the legendary yellow floating wheelchair! Made most famous in the X-Men animated series!

And these are just three of the characters we can expect to see in the movie. The team at Marvel are stating there are more to come. So we’ll just have to wait until May 6th for the full revelations.

Source: YouTube