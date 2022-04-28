Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Officially Announced

It’s been confirmed at last that Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is officially on the way. In a tweet shared earlier today by Infinity Ward, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was announced, along with the reveal of the new game’s logo.

It’s fair to say that the hype on social media is real, with the tweet pushing 142,000 likes and nearly 5,000 comments over the first couple of hours since it was posted. With it now confirmed that Infinity Ward will be developing Modern Warfare 2 and the reveal of both the logo and the expected title of the game, many of the online community will be keeping an ear to the ground for news of a potential release date. However, as of yet, further details are limited.

The reveal comes alongside an additional teaser clip shared by the Call Of Duty Twitter account, which showcased the new logo along with the tagline “The new era of Call Of Duty is coming,” in which the new design is revealed on top of some military-looking map graphics. Honestly, it’s all very exciting and mysterious so far, even if they’re not giving much else away yet.

The new era of Call of Duty is coming. #ModernWarfare2 pic.twitter.com/HMtv2S6Nlz — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 28, 2022

While there’s not much else to go on at the moment, it’s probably a safe bet to assume that the new game will be available on all current and next-gen platforms. It’ll be interesting to see if the new edition of Call Of Duty ever makes it onto Xbox Game Pass, what with Activision Blizzard being acquired by Microsoft earlier this year. Of course, this is all speculation, for now, so we’ll be keeping an eye on all things Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as further updates come in.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and PC.

