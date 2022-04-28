We first heard about Dead Island 2 at E3 way back in 2014 after we were shown a very well-done and amusing trailer that had fans all over the world excited for the sequel to the holiday-esque zombie game. Sadly, we haven’t really seen or heard much about it since then with a slew of delays and cancellations.

Luckily, Deep Silver is still stating that the game is ”still in active development.” But, when is Dead Island 2 likely to release?

When is Dead Island 2 Coming Out?

The last we heard on the development of Dead Island 2 was in February of this year, where the CEO of Embracer held an investor Q&A session, implying that the game could potentially release sometime in 2023.

“People have sort of written off [Dead Island 2], not knowing if it’s still alive. But it very clearly is,” Q&A host Oscar Erixon said “I, at least, expect the release this financial year – sorry, next financial year, I should say. Is that reasonable? What can we expect from the title? It’s been in development for probably ten years or so.”

“I can’t talk about Dead Island 2 because it’s not announced, as such, from the publisher, but we have just talked about – we have one unannounced triple-A title that you think is Dead Island 2,” Another host responded. “It’s hard for me to comment further on that. But I’m excited about unannounced titles.”

Deep Silver have made no comments regarding the games future, only that “We have confirmed that the game is in active development and will share more details once we are ready,”

Hopefully we will see more updates on the games development very soon, with companies opting for many live streams in June, in replacement of the E3 conference. It’s safe to say though, Dead Island 2 wont be launching this year.

