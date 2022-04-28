Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2 Only Coming To Next-Gen Systems?

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order was a gaming title that had a lot of weight on it. Not only because it was made by Respawn, who had a good track record with certain titles, but because Star Wars games have been often hit or miss (see KOTOR and Star Wars Battlefront 2for examples of this), and the idea of this one was something fans didn’t know if they could get around. Turns out, Respawn knew exactly what they were doing, and delivered a fun experience with great combat, characters and story (for the most part). As a result, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2 was announced and could be coming out this year!

But, that’s potentially where the good news stops. Why do we say that? Well, a report from an industry insider is stating that Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2 is only going to come out…on next-gen systems. Meaning the Xbox Series X and S, the PS5, and PC.

That’s a problem for various reasons. One, that would mean you’d have to have a high-end PC to play it, and many people don’t. And just as bad, due to the shortages of microchips around the world, getting a next gen Xbox or a PS5 is easier said than done. And given that the game is allegedly coming out this holiday, that’s not a lot of time for people to try and get these systems.

Could this affect sales? Absolutely depending on who has a system and who doesn’t. But, it could also be true that this is only a rumor and that it’ll come to current-gen systems like the Xbox One and PS4, not unlike many other AAA titles that are out there in the world right now.

Until more details are unveiled, it’s probably best to not deal in absolutes. After all, only a Sith deals in absolutes…

Source: YouTube