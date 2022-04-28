Chris Evans Hypes Up Lightyear As “Cinematic Experience”

Pixar has always been a company that has dared to push the limit in terms of both visuals, and in terms of stories in animation. And with the upcoming movie Lightyear, they’re giving an origin story to one of their most beloved characters in Buzz Lightyear. He’ll be played by Chris Evans this time around, and he’s excited for it to say the least:

“I can’t wait for my new movie, Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear, to land in your theaters this summer,” Evans said. “You’ll finally learn the story behind the toy that got to the hearts of audiences around the world and one of the biggest franchises of all time. This is an epic cinematic experience that has to be seen on the big screen. Thank you so much for your support. I can’t wait to see you all at the movies.”

Lightyear director Angus MacLane also noted in an interview that they worked hard to tell more than just a…toy story:

“Because he’s a side character in Toy Story, we were going to try to figure out how to pour it into a main character, but we needed to keep a certain aesthetic, a certain sensibility to his lantern jawed squareness, but do it in a way that felt like it was motivated by something. That we spent maybe more time on trying to cause otherwise. We found pretty quickly if you watch Toy Story again, you imagine a whole movie [with that Buzz], which is the guy going, ‘Well, I’m going over here. Look, I’m going over there. Oh no, look, monsters!’ You get tired of that pretty quickly. And so the idea, some of the revelations of how we were able to thread that needle and making it more well rounded character were essential to maintaining a feature.”

The movie arrives on June 17th.

Source: ComicBook.com