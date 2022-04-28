Tales Of Arise Reaches 2 Million Sales Milestone

Big news for the popular action role-playing game Tales Of Arise today. In a tweet shared earlier this afternoon on the game’s official Twitter page, it’s been revealed that the game has now shipped a whopping 2 million copies.

The game only launched in September last year so these figures are pretty impressive. It had already set records as being the fastest-selling game in the Tales series so far, after selling over a million units in its first week back in September. The title then added another 500,000 copies sold onto that figure by the end of the following month, making Tales Of Arise the bestselling Tales game of the franchise.

The game’s initial sales growth has clearly not been experiencing any kind of slowdown over the last few months, as today’s announcement proves. However, although the game has evidently been a success from both a critical and commercial standpoint, Bandai Namco, the studio behind the hit ARPG, won’t be expanding further on the storyline from the game, as they have said that they don’t currently have any plans to develop a sequel to Tales Of Arise just yet.

While this may come as a bit of a disappointment to some players, the studio’s producer explained to Edge Magazine (via GamesRadar) that the team wanted to build on the success of Tales Of Arise by developing new IPs that build and strengthen the future of the JRPG genre. “We need to come up with a cutting-edge flagship title that builds on the success of Arise, while also providing an opportunity to rediscover the history of the series,” said producer Yusuke Tomiwaza. It’s clear then, that players should take Tales Of Arise as a standalone hit and keep an eye out for the next game from Bandai Namco.

Tales Of Arise is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC via Steam.

