Persona Super Live Concert to be Held in October

The Persona series is celebrating 25 successful years in 2022. Atlus is celebrating with plenty of pomp and circumstance: Persona 25 FES will take over the Tokorozawa Sakura Town complex in Saitama, Japan between May 28 and July 10, 2022, featuring everything from themed food to recreations of locations from the series. That’s not all, as today, Atlus announced that a new Persona concert is coming this October.

‘Persona Super Live P-Sound Wish 2022: Crossing Journey’ will be held at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan on October 8 and 9. The first day will feature performances by Persona 5 crooner Lyn Inaizumi and Persona 3 singers Yumi Kawamura and Lotus Juice. Shoji Meguro, the composer for the Persona series, will also make an appearance.

The second day will see Lyn Inaizumi, Shoji Meguro, and Lotus Juice returning to the stage, along with Persona 4 singer Shihoko Hirata.

Check out the announcement trailer below:

For those unable to attend in person, the concert will be live-streamed worldwide. Live stream tickets will go on sale starting May 1.

In December, the product manager of Atlus’ 1st Creative Department Shinjiro Takada hinted at what the studio has planned for 2022, with a new IP on the horizon.

“I chose “challenge” as the keyword for 2022, with the hope to release a game that will become a pillar for Atlus,” Takada said in an interview with Famitsu. “All of us at Atlus are working hard to develop this game so that it will be interesting and satisfying for everyone, so please look forward to it.”

Later in the interview, Takada mentioned his own personal plans for the upcoming year. “Shin Megami Tensei V‘s development has just come to an end, and I’m taking a breather, but I‘m sure I’ll be able to announce something this year (2022) as well, so look forward to it!”

In March, a new piece of 25th-anniversary art seemed to hint at Persona 6.

