Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital Event Coming Soon

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion is only two months away, and fans are eager to know more about the new beasts awaiting them in the massive update. The last digital event for Sunbreak was held in mid-March, and a recent post on the game’s Twitter account teased another event for May. Today, the date for the digital event was revealed, and thankfully, we don’t have long to wait.

The next Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak digital event will be held on May 10 at 10 AM EST. As expected, the show will be hosted by Monster Hunter Rise director Yoshitake Suzuki, who will reveal new gameplay details, new monsters, and plenty more.

Join us for exciting reveals of new gameplay info, monsters and more, in the next Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak Digital Event!



📅 May 10

🕒 7:00 PDT / 15:00 BST

🎤 Presented by Director Yoshitake Suzuki

📺 https://t.co/8IzgK7w1Wf pic.twitter.com/UTF23FTGKA — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 28, 2022

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be released on June 30, 2022. Upon release, players will need to download a 13GB update whether they purchase the expansion or not. Those who are new to Rise will be able to purchase the base game and expansion together in a bundle, and a physical edition including the expansion will also be available for those who still prefer tangible media.

Capcom will also be releasing three new Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak amiibo for the Nintendo Switch.

To trigger Sunbreak, players will need to have cleared the ‘Serpent: Goddess of Thunder’ quest.

The March Sunbreak event opened preorders for the expansion. During the presentation, fans were treated to more information about what to expect in June, including new story quests, a new base, new locales, new monsters, and the introduction of the ‘Master Rank.’ The Elgado outpost, a sizeable hub, will feature an all-new cast of characters. Players will be able to hunt down three ‘Lords:’ Garangolm, Lunagaron, and Elder Dragon Malzeno.

Monster Hunter Rise is available on the Nintendo Switch and was released to incredible fanfare on March 26, 2021. The title came to PC on January 12 on Steam, easily pushing total sales of the game to over 8 million.

