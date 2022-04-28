Xbox & Bethesda Announce Showcase As E3 Is Canceled

Microsoft and Bethesda have jointly announced a showcase for June. The news comes as a response to E3 being canceled, with 2022 being the third year in a row that there will be no physical event for the games show. The upcoming Microsoft and Bethesda event will take place Sunday, June 12 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

Save the date!



Catch the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12: https://t.co/dmANSvXrbE | #XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/AMFhrLhAtC — Xbox (@Xbox) April 28, 2022

For those who don’t know, Microsoft acquired Bethesda in September 2020 for $7.5 billion. The purchase was the beginning of a growing trend of major game companies buying up heavy-hitting developers. In February 2022, Sony acquired Destiny developers Bungie and there have been several rumors that the PS5 company has plans to bring several other major developers under the PlayStation umbrella.

In today’s announcement, Microsoft said about the upcoming show, “The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will include everything you need to know about the diverse lineup of games coming soon to the Xbox ecosystem, including upcoming releases to Game Pass on Xbox and PC.” Unfortunately, no specifics were given on the content of the showcase, although it’s pretty safe to assume more details will be revealed about Bethesda’s newest IP, Starfield. The soon-to-be-released space RPG is due to launch on November 11, 2022, and is expected to be a major AAA. Suffice to day, anticipation is incredibly high in the gaming community for the new title.

In addition to Starfield, Microsoft is also currently developing new Fable and Forza Motorsport games. These are other big contenders for what could be discussed in Microsoft and Bethesda’s showcase. Bethesda also has Redfall under development and an Indiana Jones game from MachineGames. If done right, it could prove to be an incredibly exciting showcase considering the major games that have been previously leaked and announced.

Definitely check back here for more news the second it hits on June 12.

Source