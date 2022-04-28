Payday 3 was announced during Summer Games Fest last year, and with the announcement comes a whole host of questions. Will the game release on Steam? Will it release on Game Pass? When will the game be set? And the question we’re answering right now: Will the original crew appear in this game?

Will Payday 3 have the original team?

Overkill have officially confirmed that the original crew of characters from the first game in the series will be returning in Payday 3. This means that you’ll be seeing Dallas, Chains, Wolf and Hoxton. The core four are finally returning, so you’ll be able to spend more time with them and see what they’ve got up to in the time since the original Payday.