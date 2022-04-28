Payday 3 was announced during Summer Games Fest last year, and with the announcement comes a whole host of questions. Will the game release on Steam? Will it release on Game Pass? When will the game be set? And the question we’re answering right now: Will the game have crossplay?

Will Payday 3 be cross-platform?

We don’t know as of yet whether or not Payday 3 will be cross-platform. In 2022, you’d expect most games to be cross-platform, but Payday 2 to this day still isn’t cross-platform. You can’t play with friends across different platforms, but we have hope that Payday 3 might finally fix this. Hopefully we find out more about the game this year, including whether or not the game will be cross-platform.