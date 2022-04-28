Payday 3 was announced during Summer Games Fest last year, and with the announcement comes a whole host of questions. Will the game release on Steam? Will it release on Game Pass? When will the game be set? And the question we’re answering right now: Where will the game be set?

Where will Payday 3 be set?

Payday 3 will be set in a sprawling New York city, taking place in the 2020’s. Overkill Software have announced that the first mission will take place in a location called the “Gold & Sharke Incorporated” bank. We don’t know much about the missions beyond that, nor do we know how huge the game is actually going to be, but the second we know we’ll let you know.