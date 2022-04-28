

Payday 3 was announced during Summer Games Fest last year, and with the announcement comes a whole host of questions. Where will the game be set? When will the game be set? And what we’re answering right now, will the game release on Xbox Game Pass?

Will Payday 3 be on Xbox Game Pass?

Developer Overkill Software have spoken about their desire to release the game across multiple platforms recently, but there’s no real precedent for whether or not they’ll release the game on Xbox Game Pass. We know that it’ll release on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC, but we’ll keep you updated with news as we get it on whether it’ll be on Xbox Game Pass.