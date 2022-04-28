Payday 3 was announced during Summer Games Fest last year, and with the announcement comes a whole host of questions. Where will the game be set? When will the game be set? And what we’re answering right now, will the game release on Steam?

Will Payday 3 release on Steam?

Developer Overkill Software have spoken about their desire to release the game across multiple platforms recently and since the previous Payday games have released on Steam, it’s a far bet that this one will too. We know that it’ll release on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC, but we’ll keep you updated with news as we get it.