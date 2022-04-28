Shazam Fury of the Gods Pushed Back To Avoid Avatar 2

And…here we go again. Because just as everything seemed to be ‘set in stone’ for the DCEU, we’ve gotten a bit of a delay once again. This time with Shazam Fury of the Gods. If you recall, this movie was supposed to be released next year, but then got moved up because of the delays to Flash and Aquaman.

But now, it’s reported that instead of a December 16th release date for Shazam Fury of the Gods, it’ll now arrive on December 21st. Why? Because it was going to be going up against Avatar 2 (the James Cameron film that has been delayed more times than any superhero movie in history, yeah, we said it!!!!) and apparently they didn’t want that. So there.

Some footage of the film was shown off at CinemaCon, and Asher Angel, who plays Billy Batson, gave some recent insight into what Billy is going through in this film:

“I would say they’ve been doing this whole superhero thing for a while now. And you know last time everybody saw Billy he was a kid,” Angel said previously. “And these last couple years he’s grown up a lot. He’s matured and he’s been able to balance himself pretty well. But I would say that adulthood is on the horizon for him and that’s kind of a scary thing because he doesn’t know what’s gonna happen when he’s 18 years old. He doesn’t know if he’s gonna have to leave the foster family or go somewhere else. He really doesn’t know what’s gonna happen. so I would say that weighs pretty heavily on him and he’s just kind of trying to enjoy the moment and be with his family, be with his loved ones and hey, have these superpowers because it’s always he’s ever wanted and more.”

We’ll see how it all goes this December.

