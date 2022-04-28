Black Adam Is The “Dirty Harry” Of The DCEU

Black Adam is going to be potentially a game changer in the superhero movie universe when it arrives this October. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been making this movie for a LONG time and it’s almost here. And he’s still chatting about what makes “the man in black” so special. In this case, it’s his sense of justice:

“This is where we blur the lines a little bit with Black Adam,” Johnson explained. “Really, there’s black, there’s white, but then there’s a little bit of gray, and that idea that ‘superheroes don’t kill people.’ He said, ‘Well, I do.’ And there’s his own brand of justice. And that will go back to what we’ll call ‘the Dirty Harry philosophy’ that we wanted to capture.”

He went on…

“When I met with [director Jaume Collet-Serra probably about four or five years ago, he said, ‘Who is your favorite actor of all time?’ I said, ‘Clint Eastwood,'” Johnson continued. “He goes, ‘I’m glad you said that, because I see Black Adam as being the Dirty Harry of the superhero world.’ And [Dirty Harry] was in many ways our North Star. It truly has been a dream come true, and I can’t wait for you guys to see the movie. I think by the time Black Adam comes out in the fall at the end of October, if we do our job well – which we will do our job very well … I think the world is going to be ready for Black Adam. So I cannot wait.”

Many fans cannot wait either, especially since it’ll arrive a few months before the next Shazam film arrives, and many hope that a third film will be Black Adam vs. Shazam. But obviously it’ll depend on how both movies do, we’ll find out soon enough!

Source: ComicBook.com