Warzone Season 3 Launches Today

Activision has launched Warzone season 3, which is called ‘Classified Arms’, and with it, some major updates that will prepare you for when Godzilla and King Kong arrive in the game.

Some of the new features that will be available in this latest major update will be some new points of interest, some serious changes to several other areas of Caldera, and a new and improved Gulag (but how was that even possible?), as well as a fresh Contract. This huge battle royale game will thrive even more with these new changes, not that it didn’t anyway mind.

This new point of interest we’ve mentioned is a Dig Site that features abandoned excavation machines and various equipment, tents, and some intimidatingly huge skeletons, this new area will be located between Mine and Ruins if you want to make a note of that.

Some other updates that will be arriving with Season 3 are changes to Runway, Peak, and Lagoon, all of them are launching in preparation for the release of Operation Monarch in May, which is when you will be able to come face to face with those infamous giants as they wreak havoc on Caldera.

But let us tell you more about those already existing areas. The rebuilt Peak will now offer increased accessibility to the stronghold buildings, the mountaintop, and the dormant volcano with the revealing of some new tunnels and staircases. Runway will include new barracks, hangars, and some other structural additions, whilst Lagoon’s receding tide offers players a new path, some more cover, and a new sandbar (which is just the thing that players needed).

Now, onto the new Gulag, which is called Hold. Activision has described this new Gulag as a “symmetrical arena located in the belly of a ship moored just off the coast of Caldera, with identical hallways on the perimeter of an otherwise open space.” And now finally, we reach the end with Warzone’s new Sabotage Contract. This new contract increases the risk-reward of traveling in vehicles; if a squad picks up one of these contracts the whole team will receive a vehicle target located somewhere on the map, and if your team ends up destroying it, a cash bonus will be all yours.

So, we’re sure you want to experience Warzone Season 3 as soon as possible with all these new treats on offer, especially so you can prepare for when Godzilla and King Kong arrive – that will be some experience.

