Call of Duty Anti-Cheat System is Defeating Cheaters

The team behind Call of Duty has been fighting the great fight against cheaters for some time now, but now they are saying that their new anti-cheat system is defeating these sneaky cheaters, putting the ball firmly back into their court. Team Ricochet was behind Call of Duty’s server-side and kernel-level anti-cheat solution that hit the games back in October, and this new mitigation technique is known as ‘Cloaking’, and it will prevent cheaters from seeing opponents during a match.

It is believed that this Cloaking anti-cheat system will follow a similar credo to that of the previous Damage Shield initiative, that cheaters never prosper and to help “give legitimate players a leg up on those cheaters.” The Damage Shield basically turned God Mode on for all legitimate players whenever a cheater was discovered in a match – and you can imagine that all hell broke loose because of it. However, this Cloaking method is aiming to home in on the cheaters themselves, with the hopes of making it impossible for them to see opponents, bullets, and noises.

A spokesperson from Ricochet had this to say about this new system, “Legitimate players will be able to see the cheaters that are affected by the cloaking, generally, they’ll be the players you see spinning in circles hollering, ‘who is shooting me?!’.” So, that isn’t the way you play Call of Duty then? Now we know.

And there is more good news from the Ricochet team as they also reveal that they have banned over 54,000 accounts since the previous figure they released, which was around 90,000 accounts banned. The server-side anti-cheat backend has been available for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone for some time if you didn’t already know, but only the latter has actually made use of the kernel-level driver, although that is to change with Vanguard because the driver is supposed to kick in today.

The threat of cheaters on Call of Duty games has been ever-present, so this will be welcome news for all those loyal fans out there that have been crying out for solutions since the dawn of the series.

