Disney Dreamlight Valley Coming To Early Access This Summer

Gameloft Montreal has today announced that a brand new Disney game is on the way. Disney Dreamlight Valley will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Series X and Windows 10/11 PCs in early access this summer for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. The game is intended to be fully launched in 2023 and will be free to play.

Described in an update on Xbox Wire as a “life-sim adventure game”, Disney Dreamlight Valley will see players living out their best lives in amongst the magical world of some of Disney and Pixar’s most iconic characters. Tasked with the challenge of restoring the magic back to a village of your own design, this game will appeal to lovers of Disney and life-sims everywhere. The announcement also came with a new reveal trailer, which you can check out right here for a first look at the visuals and gameplay to come.

Nicholas Mainville, Game Director for Disney Dreamlight Valley describes the game as having an “expansive, engrossing story-driven campaign,” with the various Disney and Pixar characters you encounter having story arcs all of their own.

The game looks also set to draw attention from fans of games like The Sims, especially with its design and build functions and character customisation options. With the game set to launch fully in 2023, those with an active membership for Xbox Game Pass will be able to get their hands on it first by playing the game this summer in early access, details of which are planned to be revealed soon. Early Access will also be available for players who don’t have a Game Pass subscription but instead choose to purchase a Founder’s Pack from the Xbox Store.

We’ll be keeping an eye on all things Disney Dreamlight Valley as more details are released over the coming few weeks.

Disney Dreamlight Valley will be released fully in 2023 across all supported platforms including PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One consoles. PC and Mac versions will be released on Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, and the Mac App Store.

