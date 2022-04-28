Here’s When You Can Watch Multiverse of Madness on Disney+

The world of Marvel fans is thrilled that Multiverse of Madness, the second Doctor Strange movie releases in less than two weeks on May 6th.

Fans have gotten many trailers, teasers, and other glimpses of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness over the past few months, which has had fans over the edges of their sits. Not to mention the excitement this is drumming up for ticket sales. The Doctor Strange sequel went on sale April 6th, a month before the movies releases in theaters.

There are so many rumors circling around about what MCU characters will return in this upcoming movie, as well as what characters will be introduced through this movie, especially after the shocking movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, with both Tobey and Andrew’s Spider-Men’s returning and Charlie Cox as Matthew Murdock. It definitely makes us all wonder what Marvel has in store for us in this next movie.

Will Multiverse of Madness be on Disney Plus the same day as its released in theaters?

With the Covid-19 outbreak, many MCU movies were able to be on Disney Plus the next day, like Black Widow, however, newer releases like Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals were taken back to normal by having a theatrical release first before going on the streaming service a bit later.

Marvel Studios or Disney hasn’t announced the official release date for Multiverse of Madness but based on past releases it will most likely be available to stream on June 20th-15th.

