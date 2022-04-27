New Elden Ring Hotfix Sorts Out Malenia And Elden Beast Bugs

A new hotfix has been rolled out for Elden Ring and it addresses a couple of pretty specific issues players have been having in-game. FromSoftware has advised players to update their game to version 1.04.1 before using the game’s multiplayer features any further. The update also works to improve the overall stability of Elden Ring’s gameplay.

The small hotfix is intended for players on all platforms (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One and PC via Steam) and works specifically to sort out an issue that was somehow introduced in last week’s larger update, as well as a couple of other problems. The last update had caused the effect duration of the Cerulean Hidden Tear to be shortened. Today’s patch fixes that issue, resetting the effect duration to its intended state.

Additionally, the hotfix addresses another issue players have been dealing with, in that bosses had been dying randomly in-game. That shouldn’t be happening anymore after the update is applied. Speaking of bosses, the problems that some players have been having with Malenia, Blade of Miquella should now be a thing of the past. Previously, her healing abilities weren’t working correctly, and her life-stealing abilities were taking place even when players were dodging her attacks. The hotfix should now have addressed this, setting her abilities back to the way they were originally intended and therefore making her (hopefully) a lot easier to kill.

Finally, the ‘Elden Beast’ boss should now be working as intended, as according to the patch notes, under certain circumstances the boss was not working properly.

You can read the update notes in full on the Elden Ring website, but if you’ve been struggling with these particular bosses, you’ll want to make sure you update your game as soon as possible. Every little helps when trying to fight your way through Elden Ring.

