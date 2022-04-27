Grab These Free Bethesda Games On Steam Right Now

You can get your hands on a number of classic Elder Scrolls Games, amongst others, over on Steam for free right now. Bethesda is adding some of its earliest titles to the Steam library as part of the transition process from its Bethesda Launcher. As was announced earlier this year, Bethesda made the decision to sunset the PC launcher in favour of moving to Steam. The move is now well underway as can be seen with the addition of some of its most classic titles to the Steam library. What’s more, many of them are able to be picked up for free, with the others coming in at a very low cost.

The games that have been moved over to Steam first are primarily from its hit The Elder Scrolls franchise, with a couple of spin-offs from the series thrown in for good measure. These games are as follows and are currently listed as being free-to-play.

The Elder Scrolls: Arena

The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall

In addition to these Elder Scrolls entries come The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard and An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire, which are currently available to purchase for around £4.89 GBP/ $6.13 USD. Also available is Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, which is obviously from a different franchise but is also listed as free-to-play right now.

Whether or not these games have been listed at free and low prices as an introductory offer by Bethesda as it continues the migration process, we don’t know. However if you’ve never tried one of these classic games, now might be a great time to jump in and start exploring.

The Bethesda Launcher will shut down fully on May 11th, and players can begin moving their game library and any wallet funds over to Steam as from today. If you’re not sure of where to start, check out this helpful FAQ post over on the Bethesda website.

Source