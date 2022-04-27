Devil May Cry 5 Reaches 5 Million Units Sold

Devil May Cry 5, the latest entry in the series, sold over 5 million units worldwide. The game is hitting this important milestone 3 years after its initial release.

The game came out on March 8, 2019, on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It sold over 2 million copies less than two weeks after its release and surpassed 3 million in a year. Devil May Cry 5 is the best-selling game in the franchise and was released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in November 2020.

Devil May Cry 5 won multiple awards, including Best Visual Design in the 2019 Golden Joystick Awards, Award for Excellence in the Japan Game Awards, and Best Action Game in The Game Awards 2019. The success of the game led to the release of a light novel and a manga.

The game follows the story of a young demon hunter called Nero. With his partner Nico, he tries to stop a demonic threat that looms over Red Grave City. Dante, the main character of the Devil May Cry series, will soon join Nero in his adventures to save the world. The game also introduces a third playable character, V, who wields a book and a silver cane.

Devil May Cry 5 is full of action, just like the previous games in the series. The player has to fight off hordes of demons with various attacks and weapons in fast-paced battles. Nero wields a sword for melee combat, a double-barreled revolver, and robotic arms. Dante has a new set of weapons, with a total of four fighting styles. V can summon demons to help him in the fights.

The PlayStation Spring Sale discounts Devil May Cry 5 and its expansion adding Vergil as a playable character. This sale cuts the game’s price in half on PlayStation 4 until 7 pm ET tonight.

