Rocket League Rival ‘Gravity Goal’ Reportedly In Development At 2K Games

2K Games is currently working on a brand new Rocket League-like game called ‘Gravity Goal‘. That’s according to sources as reported in Exputer, who claim that the new game is intended as 2K’s answer to the massively popular vehicular football game.

Gravity Goal is apparently being designed in a similar format to Rocket League, although according to the report, players won’t be doing battle in cars or trucks. In this game, battles will be fought on TRON-style bikes, which is sure to please players who love a motocross-style experience. It’s certainly a different take on a much-loved concept.

While visually these vehicles are said to have colourful, high-concept futuristic neon vibes (akin to TRON styling), the gameplay won’t be too far removed from what works currently. The format of the arena battles will apparently retain a similar format to those currently in Rocket League. The battles will be in the shape of 1v1, 2v2 and 3v3 matches, and players will essentially have to use their bikes to send the ball into the back of their opponents’ goal net.

However, in addition to the classic goalscoring gameplay is an extra mechanic whereby players can try to damage their opponents’ bikes by launching ‘discs’ at them during the match. According to the report, these discs are basically like neon hockey pucks that can slow down or stop opponent bikes in their tracks.

Gravity Goal will reportedly also be one of the free-to-play games that 2K plan to release, and should be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC whenever it does launch. It’s said that a release date could come sooner rather than later, due to the game’s closed Alpha having already taken place at the back end of last year. Whether or not it will reach the same levels of popularity as Rocket League has, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Source