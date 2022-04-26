Vampire Bloodhunt is a Battle Royale Treat for PC and PS5

A series that is known to many as a pen & paper RPG one, has now been adapted into an adventure game, and not just that, with a battle royale concept that would certainly shake up this series and move it into a brighter spotlight. Vampire Bloodhunt has been made into that very battle royale game, and it will be available on PlayStation 5 and PC from April 27th, you’ll be shocked out how seamless this game truly is.

For those of you unfamiliar with the series, let us share what we know. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt is set in the streets and the rooftops of Prague, based in the larger World of Darkness. It takes place following a vampire gathering in the city after a war between the vampire sects broke out and the Second Inquisition became involved.

As the player, you will take control of the vampires who try to survive this violent sect war, you must battle other players as well as an eerie entity that is trying to exterminate all the vampires. You have the option to fight on your own or in a team (we’d recommend the latter) as well as the chance to use a variety of weapons and your own vampiric powers.

Matches in Vampire Bloodhunt begin with players needing to choose a class to specialize in (classic battle royale rules), the choice will affect the abilities you have in the game and the look of your character too. Some of the abilities include projecting an alternate version of yourself for enemies to shoot wildly at, or the ability to disappear into a cloud of smoke, just like Houdini himself.

As you can imagine, being skilled, or smart enough to make it to the last group of players in any battle royale is thrilling, and Bloodhunt is no different. The rumor mill tells us that there is already a tonne of discords with eager players waiting to play this game – the original RPG games were immensely popular, so this is no surprise. So, fingers crossed this game joins that elusive collection of battle royale royalty.

